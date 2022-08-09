Miro Comments On Future Plans When AEW Contract Ends

Miro spoke with the podcast The Sessions with Renée Paquette recently and mentioned a few hints at his plans for the future (per Wrestling Inc). He purportedly signed a four-year contract with AEW this past March, which would see him on their roster at minimum through early 2026. You can see a highlight and catch the full podcast episode below.

On his career plans after his contract ends: “I think, after this contract, I thought I was going to be done. I can go more, it depends. I feel great. I feel my body is getting better and better. It’s not hurting, especially now with working, like I said, just having a match just once a week, your body can go so much longer.”