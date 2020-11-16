Various News: Miro Gets a Playstation 5, Ethan Page Gets Beat Up By Karate Man in New Vlog

– Miro is having the best day ever, because he has a Playstation 5. The AEW star did an unboxing video with the next-gen console, which you can check out below. He’s a BIG fan of the controller.

– Ethan Page found himself at the mercy of his alter ego, the Karate Man, in his post-Turning Point vlog. Page posted his latest video in which he talks about speculation regarding his future and contract status, only to be knocked to the ground by The Karate Man as you can see below: