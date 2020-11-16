wrestling / News
Various News: Miro Gets a Playstation 5, Ethan Page Gets Beat Up By Karate Man in New Vlog
November 15, 2020 | Posted by
– Miro is having the best day ever, because he has a Playstation 5. The AEW star did an unboxing video with the next-gen console, which you can check out below. He’s a BIG fan of the controller.
– Ethan Page found himself at the mercy of his alter ego, the Karate Man, in his post-Turning Point vlog. Page posted his latest video in which he talks about speculation regarding his future and contract status, only to be knocked to the ground by The Karate Man as you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls Hilarious Story About The Undertaker Taking Nap In A Coffin, What He Told Vince McMahon About John Cena
- Paul Heyman On Why Timing Was Right For Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn, The Undertaker Opening Up On His Career, Vince McMahon Documentary
- Don Callis Says He Would Have Signed Kenny Omega to Impact Wrestling If Not for AEW
- The Undertaker Reveals Why He Doesn’t Buy Some Wrestlers As Legit WWE Champions