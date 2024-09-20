Miro Has Reportedly Asked For AEW Release

Fightful reports that former TNT champion Miro has asked for his release from All Elite Wrestling after spending 2024 on the sidelines. Miro’s last match was at Worlds End 2023, a win over Andrade el Idolo. He was out of action for a long time after that but has been healthy for a while. He only worked seven matches last year and eleven since December 2021.

At one point, AEW considered using him for the Casino Gauntlet match at All In, and he pitched working with Jon Moxley earlier this year. Miro and AEW have been rumored to have difficulties agreeing over creative during his time there.

It’s unknown if his release was granted. Likewise, it’s unknown if there is interest from WWE at this time. He joined AEW in September 2020, with a deal that would have expired in the spring of 2022. But he signed a four-year extension that isn’t up until 2026. He is said to be earning seven figures on that deal.