Miro Says Hell in a Cell With Roman Reigns Was One of His Favorite Matches, Talks Drawing Inspiration From Past Matches

During a recent stream on his Twitch channel, Miro recalled his Hell in a Cell match with Roman Reigns as being one of his all-time favorite matches and recalled preparing for the bout. Miro (as Rusev, of course) battled Reigns inside the signature WWE match at the 2016 Hell in a Cell PPV, with Reigns US Championship on the line. Reigns pinned Rusev to retain the title. You can check out highlights from Miro’s discussion and the full video below:

On his love of the match: “That was, I think that was one of my favorite matches of all time, to be honest. I always, always, always, always wanted to have a Hell in a Cell Match. And it was just, when I was told that I was going to have that match, I was just such in awe. I was such like, ‘Man, this is where men play,’ you know? This is not — you know, because all the matches that you remember, that I remember Hell In A Cell are just like men. Two grown men just doing the best they can, and it doesn’t matter how much it hurts. And it’s all about just violence, but at the same time it has got to make sense in the story and everything. I was really a huge fan of that match.”

On working with Reigns and preparing for the match: “When I get the opportunity to work with Roman, I was really, really excited about it. And I went back and watched — as far as I remember, I watched pretty much all of the matches. All of the cage matches and trying to get ideas and trying to get inspiration.

“And I used a couple of spots from different matches … but I made them my own because at the same time, I couldn’t steal — not steal, but borrow what they did. But I remember in a match that I think it was Randy [Orton] and John [Cena]. I think Randy tied him up in the ropes, but then choked him out for the win. But I knew we couldn’t do that, so it was the idea of me tying him up and then just beating him up with a kendo stick. Then, you know, him breaking through and of course, Superman [punch] the s**t out of me and all that. But, yeah, that match was so great, man. To me, It was one of my personal highlights.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Miro with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.