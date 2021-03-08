wrestling / News
Miro & Kip Sabian Beat Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy at AEW Revolution (Clips)
Miro is unleashed, as he went wild at AEW Revolution in order to get the win for himself and Kip Sabian against Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy. Miro and Sabian picked up the win after Miro, who was not the legal man, pushed Casssidy into Penelope Ford, knocking Ford off the apron. He then tagged in to become legal and grabbed Taylor, who was the legal man, finishing him off with a kick and a camel clutch that forced Sabian to tap.
Our live coverage of the PPV is here.
HE HAS RISEN! @orangecassidy and @SexyChuckieT are right back in this! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/RZAUJqc6Dk
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@orangecassidy and @SexyChuckieT take down Kip! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/YMhCzfIYJJ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@orangecassidy and @SexyChuckieT take down Kip! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/YMhCzfIYJJ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
What an exchange between @ToBeMiro & @orangecassidy
Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/0gZiMRtHS7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
Game over, man! Game over! @ToBeMiro #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/KQqIKEmpfI
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Rey Mysterio Becoming World Champion In 2006, WWE Discussing Mark Henry Ending The Undertaker’s Streak
- Eric Bischoff On Who He Thinks The Next Star to Transcend Wrestling Will Be, When Wrestling Will Return to Normal Post-COVID
- Backstage Details On WWE Legend Potentially Being AEW’s ‘Hall Of Fame-Worthy’ Signing (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra