Miro & Kip Sabian Beat Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy at AEW Revolution (Clips)

Miro is unleashed, as he went wild at AEW Revolution in order to get the win for himself and Kip Sabian against Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy. Miro and Sabian picked up the win after Miro, who was not the legal man, pushed Casssidy into Penelope Ford, knocking Ford off the apron. He then tagged in to become legal and grabbed Taylor, who was the legal man, finishing him off with a kick and a camel clutch that forced Sabian to tap.

