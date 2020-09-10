Miro Makes Debut on AEW Dynamite, Reportedly Signed to Long-Term Deal

Miro is officially All Elite, as he’s made his debut on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The star, who was formerly known as Rusev in WWE, appeared as Kip Sabian’s Best Man for his upcoming wedding to Penelope Ford.

Miro came out and cut a promo, stating, “Ten years in the same house with the same glass ceiling and an imaginary brass ring. You can take that brass ring and shove it up your ass! My name is Miro! I am Elite!”

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Miro has signed a contract with AEW that is for more than a year. He was released from his WWE contract as part of the pandemic-related cuts back in April.

