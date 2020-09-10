wrestling / News
Miro Makes Debut on AEW Dynamite, Reportedly Signed to Long-Term Deal
Miro is officially All Elite, as he’s made his debut on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The star, who was formerly known as Rusev in WWE, appeared as Kip Sabian’s Best Man for his upcoming wedding to Penelope Ford.
Miro came out and cut a promo, stating, “Ten years in the same house with the same glass ceiling and an imaginary brass ring. You can take that brass ring and shove it up your ass! My name is Miro! I am Elite!”
According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Miro has signed a contract with AEW that is for more than a year. He was released from his WWE contract as part of the pandemic-related cuts back in April.
You can see our live coverage of Dynamite here.
Welcome to the team…#Miro is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/SEYxAnAacJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 10, 2020
And @TheKipSabian's best man is… @ToBeMiro?!?! #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Rah3veuaAx
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 10, 2020
The Best Man really is the best, man. What a great day to be @ToBeMiro! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/tXkhuEnTjX
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 10, 2020
