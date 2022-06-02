wrestling / News

Miro Makes Return on AEW Dynamite, Defeats Johnny Elite (Clips)

June 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Miro AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Miro made his return to AEW television on tonight’s Dynamite, picking up a win over Johnny Elite. On Wednesday night’s show, Elite appeared and issued an open challenge which Miro answered. A vignette for Miro aired in which he declared his intention to come for his championship (the TNT Championship), and he defeated Elite in the match.

The win marks Miro’s first bout since September 30th; he’s been off TV with a hamstring injury.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Miro, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading