wrestling / News
Miro Makes Return on AEW Dynamite, Defeats Johnny Elite (Clips)
Miro made his return to AEW television on tonight’s Dynamite, picking up a win over Johnny Elite. On Wednesday night’s show, Elite appeared and issued an open challenge which Miro answered. A vignette for Miro aired in which he declared his intention to come for his championship (the TNT Championship), and he defeated Elite in the match.
The win marks Miro’s first bout since September 30th; he’s been off TV with a hamstring injury.
#JohnnyElite is here at the sold-out @thekiaforum! Who has answered his open challenge? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/byyVqXdgOB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
#TheRedeemer, @ToBeMiro, is BACK and the crowd are on their feet! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Aw8DJAitSE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
Months of pent-up aggression and rage being taken out on #JohnnyElite, by @ToBeMiro! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/MMDA3rv8KA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
The power of the #Redeemer @ToBeMiro! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/KoDswakl7C
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
.@ToBeMiro is VICTORIOUS in his much-anticipated return to #AEW! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ogeBqSZVSL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022
