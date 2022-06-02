Miro Makes Return on AEW Dynamite, Defeats Johnny Elite (Clips)

Miro made his return to AEW television on tonight’s Dynamite, picking up a win over Johnny Elite. On Wednesday night’s show, Elite appeared and issued an open challenge which Miro answered. A vignette for Miro aired in which he declared his intention to come for his championship (the TNT Championship), and he defeated Elite in the match.

The win marks Miro’s first bout since September 30th; he’s been off TV with a hamstring injury.