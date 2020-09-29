Miro on How Going to Work for WWE Was ‘Dreadful,’ Reveals There Was No Plan When Liv Morgan Was Revealed as Lana’s Secret Lover

– Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed new AEW wrestler Miro, formerly Rusev in WWE, who discussed his WWE career, joining the AEW roster, the infamous Lana/Lashley wedding segment, and more. Below are some highlights and a video from the interview:

Miro on how going to work in WWE was “dreadful”: “There is nothing to be worried about. And I’ve never been worried about anything, even before. It doesn’t matter what people think. I’ve always been happy. Always been happy, just going to work was a bit of a dreadful moment. But now that’s gone, there are no dreadful moments in my life at all.”

On his AEW signing: “So I was sitting at home doing my Twitch and we found out they were interested so we got in contact. It didn’t start off great because I had other opportunities, but I knew I didn’t want to go to just any place. I knew I wanted to go two places: AEW and another one. There’s another place that I really want to go and I will go eventually because that’s just how it’s going to happen. So they called me and we talked back and forth and even Chris (Jericho) said when they wanted to bring me in, they wanted to bring me in with a purpose and not to bring me in just to be there. So they came up with the idea with Kip and the best man and I think the best man is so suiting because of everything that I do and I thought it was a great schtick. And it’s not just a schtick, it’s actually fitting because it’s my personality and that’s why it was a no-brainer. Yes, let’s just do that.”

Miro on the original plan for Liv Morgan being revealed as Lana’s secret lover for the wedding segment: “No plan. One time pop. No plan. A lot of things were made for one time pops. That was it. People thought and they made up all these things. No, it was a one time thing that was great and was going to get people talking because at that time the showrunner was about getting people talking and controversy. That’s why the whole thing happened, you know the Bobby thing, it was all about controversy and we achieved that. Unfortunately now there’s no follow through but that’s what happens when you change people all the time. You build CJ (Lana) to leave her husband and be the worst. She’s still probably the baddest heel on their frigging show and now she’s doing all this for what? To throw away everything, the whole year before like nobody remembers that? But again, that’s them and they can do whatever they want but I’m just stating the obvious. But one time pop.”

Miro on seeing his real-life wife Lana kissing Bobby Lashley on TV: “That’s a question that you need to ask her and him because I wasn’t kissing him. It’s their choice. Well, it’s not their choice that’s what they were told. To use real aggressive kissing. Was it good to watch? No I never watched it. But at the same time I understand it’s a work. We’re actors. But the question that you just asked is one that people always ask me and every time I respond the same way ‘Ask her. She’s the one kissing him. Ask him. He’s married, he’s got kids, they gotta watch the show’. Ask them, don’t worry about me.”