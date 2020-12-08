Miro on Raw Segment With Goldberg in 2016: ‘VKM Said I Will Owe You One’

– Earlier this week, AEW wrestler Miro (aka former WWE Superstar Rusev), responded to a clip on Twitter, showing him confronting and getting jackhammered by Goldberg on the October 31, 2016 episode of Raw. You can view Miro’s comments and a video of the clip below.

According to Miro, he said he was brought into Vince McMahon’s office before this segment, and McMahon apparently told him, “I will owe you one.” He tweeted, “Fun fact. Before this seg i got called in the office. VKM said i will owe you one…..”