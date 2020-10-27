Miro Has No Idea If Lana’s Being Punished By WWE, Says She’s ‘Doing Her Job to Perfection’

Miro says that while he doesn’t know if Lana is being punished in WWE booking, she’s doing exactly what she needs to for the role she’s being given in WWE. Miro spoke with Inside the Ropes for a new interview and was asked about whether he thinks Lana being driven through announcer’s tables is a form of punishment from WWE over his jump to AEW.

“I don’t book their shows, I have no idea,” he said. “All I know is that she’s most likely tougher than anybody else on their roster because clearly that’s the first time in history that’s been done. And every single time, she gets the f**k up and keeps going, you know. She doesn’t say, ‘No.’ She doesn’t say, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ She doesn’t sell. She’s going out there and doing her job, and doing her job to perfection. Because you can see, in that ring, when she gets that time, you can see who’s who and who’s been working, and who’s been sitting on their a***s the whole time. And I’m so freaking proud of CJ, man, because she’s proven that she’s most likely the most talented and underrated person in the whole entire wrestling community.”

Lana’s habit of going through tables continued on last night’s Raw after she earned a spot on women’s Team Raw for Survivor Series, with Nia Jax congratulating her and then putting her through the announcer’s table.