Miro Praises Tony Khan, Says He’s ‘Creative’ and ‘Loves Wrestling’

In an interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge (via Fightful), Miro praised Tony Khan for his passion for wrestling, as well as the creativity of the AEW boss.

He said: “Tony’s great, man. He’s creative. His mind is running always, he always thinks about wrestling. He’s always thinking about how to get things better, so I respect that. I respect that he loves wrestling, all he did all his life. Now he’s carried that to the second or one of the biggest companies in the world. I love the freedom of styles that we have. We have people from Mexico, from Japan, from Bulgaria, from England. You just come in and bring your style and fight the way you want to. What brought me to this company in the first place is that freedom that you get.“