wrestling / News
Miro Qualifies For All-Atlantic Championship Match At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
Miro is the latest competitor to qualify for the All-Atlantic Championship match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The Redeemer defeated Ethan Page on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite to advance to the four-way match at the PPV to determine the inaugural champion.
Miro joins PAC as participants in the tournament. The other two competitors will be determined in later matches, with Malakai Black taking on Penta Oscuro and two competitors from NJPW facing off.
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place on June 26th and airs live on PPV. We’ll have an updated lineup after tonight’s show.
.@OfficialEGO assaulting @ToBeMiro in the opening minutes of this All-Atlantic Championship qualifying match! #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/gjDFA8ktXO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
Big lariat by @ToBeMiro! #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/3LBlXgRuwG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
.@ToBeMiro tosses @OfficialEGO! #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/jYQ5bg7s2e
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
Diving tackle by @OfficialEGO takes @ToBeMiro off his feet! #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/7GB4096EZr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
.@ToBeMiro has had enough of #DanLambert! #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/jSBRpC03fG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
Game Over for @OfficialEGO and @ToBeMiro advances to join @BASTARDPAC at #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV! #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/NSUWT28We0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
