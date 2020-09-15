Miro Says Randy Orton is One of the Best Heels Of All-Time, Weighs in on Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn

On a recent Twitch stream, Miro weighed in on who he perceives as the best heels of all-time and discussed Roman Reigns’ heel turn. The WWE alum and newly-minted AEW star talked about why he ranks Ric Flair and Randy Orton as the best heels of all time and talked about how he thinks Reigns’ heel turn was right for him because he needs a new challenge. You can check out the highlights and video clip below:

On the best heels of all time: “As far as heels, Randy [Orton] and Nature Boy. Nature Boy, as I said when I was a kid, he always got me, man. He always, always got me. I never understood, first of all, why he always looked like a 50 year-old man. And why is he winning these matches, and why when he’s begging off, everybody falls for his trick. I remember vividly being a kid and thinking that. It’s like, ‘Come on, man! Just get up and fight Hogan!”

On Orton: “But Randy, man. Randy’s the best. Randy Orton is clearly the best heel, and one of the best workers of all-time … Randy should never be a babyface.”

On Roman Reigns’ heel turn: “It’s fantastic. The man needs a challenge. I felt the same way after being a heel for so long. I literally got tired of it. I literally — because there was no more challenges. I was just — that was before the Rusev Day. Even during the Rusev Day, I was still a heel. They still got me working as a heel, and I was so over it. I was so over it. People need challenges, people need changes. And why wouldn’t he want to be a heel? People have wanted for him to be a heel forever now.

“So I think it’s going to be really fun for him as well. I think it’s for the [best]. I think he’s going to have a blast. Not I think; I know he’s going to have a blast. Because he was a great heel. He’s always been a great dude, and a great worker, and he gets it. And he’s got Heyman, he’s got Vince. So, he’ll be fine. I think he did the right thing.”

