Miro Reflects on Brodie Lee Attending His Wedding With Lana

– During a recent livestream, AEW wrestler Miro (aka former WWE Superstar Rusev) spoke about the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) being one of the few WWE Superstars who was invited to his wedding to Lana in 2016. Below are some highlights and a video of Miro talking about Brodie Lee.

Miro on Brodie Lee attending his wedding: “Oh yeah, Jon came to my wedding. I think I posted a picture from the wedding. Jon was there, man. There was not many WWE people, there was not many wrestlers at all, but Jon was there. I invited Jon, I invited I think Ryback, [Dolph] Ziggler, Miz, I think The Bellas, and [Daniel] Bryan. And I don’t know who else was there, but yeah, I wanted Brodie there. I wanted Brodie there for sure. This was what? 2016, so I knew Brodie…how many years? Not even that many years. Maybe three years — no, four years maybe? But it was enough to know he was a good person. I remember he texted me about dressing up, but it was a beach wedding, of course, and I don’t know, he showed up perfect. Those pictures, I’m going to have to go through my wedding pictures soon. I haven’t even looked at them since. I found a couple on my phone, very random. But I’m going to have to go through my pictures with the simple goal of actually finding normal pictures with Jon.”

Miro on the wedding present Jon wanted to get him: “But we love Jon. Always will. And I can’t wait — he wanted to give me for my wedding present, I’m going to show you this picture. … [Holds up photo of everyone from the wedding] It’s at the wedding. And he wanted to send me…he wanted to send me this [Photo of a match they had in WWE] picture. This is I think our entrance because he’s got the blue things there. So, he wanted to send this as a wedding present, but he claimed for years that he couldn’t find the picture. And now that I found it, I’m going to make a nice little poster and put it in my room.”

