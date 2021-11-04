Miro Reportedly Brought In On Short Notice For AEW Dynamite

Miro’s appearance on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite was done on short notice, according to a new report. Tonight’s show saw Miro appear as Jon Moxley’s replacement in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Miro defeated Orange Cassidy and will face Bryan Danielson in the finals of the tournament at AEW Full Gear.

According to Fightful Select, the final decision on Miro as a replacement was determined on Tuesday afternoon. Miro was not scheduled for the show and was flown in by the company, arriving shortly before AEW Dynamite took place.

The site notes that creative for Miro has changed several times as of late, though what the plans have entailed aren’t known.