Miro Reportedly Suffered Minor Injury in AEW In-Ring Debut

Miro’s in-ring AEW debut on this week’s Dynamite didn’t go off entirely without a hitch, as he reportedly suffered a minor injury during the match. As previously reported, Miro teamed with Kip Sabian in a winning effort against Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela, making Kiss tap out. During the match, he looked to be selling a leg injury after he got sent down to the floor and according to Wrestling Observer Live he tweaked his ankle during the spot.

Miro was said to be feeling better after the match and is fine; he is not expected to miss any ring time. Miro has yet to discuss the injury at this time.