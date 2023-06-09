wrestling / News
Miro’s Return Confirmed For AEW Collision On June 17th
June 9, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has confirmed that Miro will return to the promotion for the June 17th premiere of AEW Collision. The announcement was featured on social media and stated:
Heaven sent and hell-bent on glory, God’s Favorite Champion @ToBeMiro returns June 17th when #AEWCollision premieres on @tntdrama
You can see the original post of the announcement below.
Heaven sent and hell-bent on glory, God's Favorite Champion @ToBeMiro returns June 17th when #AEWCollision premieres on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/tSAASry8W1
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 9, 2023
