wrestling / News

Miro’s Return Confirmed For AEW Collision On June 17th

June 9, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: AEW

AEW has confirmed that Miro will return to the promotion for the June 17th premiere of AEW Collision. The announcement was featured on social media and stated:

Heaven sent and hell-bent on glory, God’s Favorite Champion @ToBeMiro returns June 17th when #AEWCollision premieres on @tntdrama

You can see the original post of the announcement below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Collision, Miro, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading