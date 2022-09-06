Miro Retweets Response to CM Punk Comments About Standing With Your Peers

– It looks like there’s at least one wrestler in AEW who isn’t worried about CM Punk labeling him as “going into business for himself,” and it appears to be former TNT Champion Miro. Earlier this year, CM Punk wrote a message on his Twitter account in light of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE Raw. At the time, Punk wrote, “Doesn’t matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they’ll do the same thing to you and you’ll wish someone helped. Trust me. You’re expendable. Together you’re unstoppable.”

Later on, fellow AEW wrestler Miro posted a laughing emoji in response to Punk’s comments. If you look at Miro’s Twitter timeline, he retweeted his response from over three months ago earlier today.

CM Punk is at the center of controversy right now due to his comments during a media scrum following AEW All Out, where he slammed former world champion Hangman Page and the company’s EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Punk called out Hangman Page for “going into business for himself” with regards to Hangman’s comments to Punk in a promo, suggesting that Punk was a hypocrite for speaking up about “workers’ rights.”

It’s alleged that Punk got into a physical altercation involving The Young Bucks and Omega after All Out, where Punk is said to have struck Matt Jackson, while Punk’s coach and trainer Ace Steel threw a chair at Nick Jackson and pulled Omega’s hair and bit him.