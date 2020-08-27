Miro Reveals What He Considers The Biggest Compliment Vince McMahon Ever Gave Him

Miro took to Twitter on Wednesday and revealed what he considers to be the greatest compliment that Vince McMahon ever gave him. The former Rusev was tagged in a picture of him taking a spear from Roman Reigns, which he retweeted and referred to himself as a “professional spear-taker.” When a fan expressed appreciation for Miro’s ability to sell, Miro noted that Vince McMahon gave him some instructions about that, not to “sell like Ricky Steamboat.” He added that “I took that as the biggest compliment he ever gave me.”

Miro was among WWE’s cuts in April when they released a host of talent amid the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic and since has been busy as a Twitch streamer and content creator.

One of the best damn sellers I ever saw — Rakkar347 (@Rakkar3471) August 26, 2020