wrestling / News
Miro Reveals What He Considers The Biggest Compliment Vince McMahon Ever Gave Him
Miro took to Twitter on Wednesday and revealed what he considers to be the greatest compliment that Vince McMahon ever gave him. The former Rusev was tagged in a picture of him taking a spear from Roman Reigns, which he retweeted and referred to himself as a “professional spear-taker.” When a fan expressed appreciation for Miro’s ability to sell, Miro noted that Vince McMahon gave him some instructions about that, not to “sell like Ricky Steamboat.” He added that “I took that as the biggest compliment he ever gave me.”
Miro was among WWE’s cuts in April when they released a host of talent amid the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic and since has been busy as a Twitch streamer and content creator.
One of the best damn sellers I ever saw
— Rakkar347 (@Rakkar3471) August 26, 2020
Vince once told me not sell like Ricky Steamboat. I took that as the biggest compliment he ever gave me. https://t.co/ip3kUtdMt4
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- First Baby Photos For The Bella Twins’ Sons, Names Revealed
- Natalie Eva Marie on Vince McMahon Being Her Biggest Supporter, How Her 2017 WWE Exit Was a Mutual Decision
- Ryback On How Triple H Told Him John Cena Is Last Marquee Name WWE Will Ever Have, Predicts AEW Will Surpass WWE In TV Ratings Within 18 Months
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Didn’t Like The Fiend – Vince McMahon Segment on Smackdown, His Advice For Kevin Dunn, His Thoughts on ThunderDome