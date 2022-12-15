wrestling / News

Miro Says An AEW Return Is Not Up To Him

December 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Miro AEW Dynamite

Miro was at the premiere of Disney+’s National Treasure: Edge of History and was asked about his status in AEW. According to the Redeemer, it’s not up to him when he returns to the company.

He told Muse TV: “Spicy question. It’s not up to me. I’m doing everything I can and from then on, I’m just sitting and waiting for the opportunity.

It was previously reported that Miro has been healthy and waiting to return, but there is currently no creative plans in place for him.

