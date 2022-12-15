wrestling / News
Miro Says An AEW Return Is Not Up To Him
December 15, 2022 | Posted by
Miro was at the premiere of Disney+’s National Treasure: Edge of History and was asked about his status in AEW. According to the Redeemer, it’s not up to him when he returns to the company.
He told Muse TV: “Spicy question. It’s not up to me. I’m doing everything I can and from then on, I’m just sitting and waiting for the opportunity.”
It was previously reported that Miro has been healthy and waiting to return, but there is currently no creative plans in place for him.
More Trending Stories
- Saraya On Reports Of Vince McMahon Wanting To Return To WWE, Says People In WWE Don’t Hate AEW
- Seth Rollins Suggests ‘Papa H’ Might Need to Lay Down the ‘Sledgehammer’ on Bobby Lashley
- Mia Yim Closes Her Twitter Account After Uproar About Photo With Austin Theory
- Kevin Nash Responds To Joe Rogan Allegations About Dwayne Johnson’s Purported Steroid Use