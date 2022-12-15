Miro Says An AEW Return Is Not Up To Him

Miro was at the premiere of Disney+’s National Treasure: Edge of History and was asked about his status in AEW. According to the Redeemer, it’s not up to him when he returns to the company.

He told Muse TV: “Spicy question. It’s not up to me. I’m doing everything I can and from then on, I’m just sitting and waiting for the opportunity.”

It was previously reported that Miro has been healthy and waiting to return, but there is currently no creative plans in place for him.