Miro Says He’s Always Had Great Interactions With CM Punk

– During this week’s edition of Good Karma Wrestling, Miro discussed the AEW return of CM Punk and his past interactions with the former AEW World Champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Miro on CM Punk: “I get along with him fine. Every time we talk, we have a mutual respect. I’ve never had anything bad engaged with him. Everybody hears a whole bunch of things. If you’re not happy with something, just do whatever you want to do and then go cry in your mansion. I don’t understand the lashing out. Everybody is responsible for their own actions.”

On having good interactions with Punk: “I get along with him good. We’ve talked, we have great interactions even though we’ve only had two or three of them. I don’t care. I look at myself. I don’t look at other people’s plates. That’s what the Bible taught me. Look at you and take care of yourself. Everybody else, all you can do is pray for them and whatever happens, happens.”

Both Miro and CM Punk will be making their AEW returns later tonight on the debut episode of AEW Collision. Tonight’s show airs live on TNT at 8:00 pm EST.