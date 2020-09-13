Miro Says He’s Never Been in a ‘Stupid Wedding Segment,’ Thinks ‘Weddings Are Fun’

– During a recent Twitch session (via Fightful), newly signed AEW talent Miro, aka former WWE Superstar Rusev, was asked if he was tired of appearing in “stupid” pro wrestling wedding angles after his recent AEW debut as part of a wedding-related storyline. Miro stated the following in response:

“First of all, I have never been in a stupid wedding segment. If you want to go back and research all the wedding segments that I did, they all have broken all kinds of records, thank you very much and no, weddings are fun. Who gets tired of going to a wedding? I don’t know. I’m not tired of having fun. Are you?”

Miro recently made his AEW debut last Wednesday on Dynamite. He was introduced as the Best Man for Kip Sabian’s upcoming wedding to Penelope Ford.