Miro Says ‘You Have To Be You’ To Be Successful In Wrestling

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Miro spoke about gimmicks in wrestling and said that wrestlers should be more authentic and more like themselves.

He said: “People say ‘characters and gimmicks.’ Yeah, wrestling is full of dumb characters and people that want to be something they are not. That’s not how this works, you have to be you and draw real emotion and kick ass. You have to find that within you, it’s not from some television character, you have to find it deep inside. If ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ they say, ‘You’d rather look good and lose,’ that’s what people do. They’d rather do 650s or 450s and lose instead of just punching someone in the mouth and kicking them in the face like I do. People see the aggressive side and there is no one as aggressive as I am.”