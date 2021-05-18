wrestling / News
Miro Segment & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced two new segments, including one featuring new TNT Champion Miro, on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Miro would address his win over Darby Allin to claim the TNT Championship on last week’s episode. In addition, it was confirmed that the Inner Circle will respond to The Pinnacle’s challenge for a Stadium Stampede match at Double Or Nothing.
The updated lineup is as follows:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Varsity Blondes
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Red Velvet
* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel
* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Acclaimed
* Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Austin Gunn
* Inner Circle responds to The Pinnacle’s Stadium Stampede challenge
* Full card for AEW Double Or Nothing revealed
* Miro addresses TNT Championship win
