Miro Sends A Message To AEW Roster, Lance Archer Responds
May 13, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously noted, Miro won the TNT title on last night’s AEW Dynamite, defeating Darby Allin in the main event. Miro sent a message to the AEW roster on social media.
He wrote: “LINE THEM ALL UP!!”
He didn’t have to wait long for a response, as Lance Archer gave a quick reply: “No need to line them “all” up.”
LINE THEM ALL UP!! pic.twitter.com/YXrP48U00m
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) May 13, 2021
No need to line them “all” up. https://t.co/Qu1soL2HkI
— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 13, 2021
