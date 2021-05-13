Miro Sends A Message To AEW Roster, Lance Archer Responds

May 13, 2021 | Posted by

As we previously noted, Miro won the TNT title on last night’s AEW Dynamite, defeating Darby Allin in the main event. Miro sent a message to the AEW roster on social media.

He wrote: “LINE THEM ALL UP!!”

He didn’t have to wait long for a response, as Lance Archer gave a quick reply: “No need to line them “all” up.”