Miro Sends A Warning To Kip Sabian Ahead Of This Week’s AEW Dynamite
April 24, 2021 | Posted by
Miro has been calling out Kip Sabian on recent episodes of Dynamite, after Sabian got them booked in Arcade Anarchy and then ended up being pinned. Miro claims he just wants to talk but says Sabian been avoiding him. Now, with his tag team partner set to appear on Dynamite for Penelope Ford’s match with Kris Statlander, Miro sent Kip a warning.
He wrote: “You better come see me before I come see you. Just want to talk.”
You better come see me before I come see you. Just want to talk https://t.co/wRWccoD58w
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) April 24, 2021
