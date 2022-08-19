wrestling / News
Miro Set To Be Part Of Celebrity Basketball Game
Miro will be joining the BIG3 celebrity basketball game early next month. Big 3 announced the lineup for the celebrity game, which takes place on September 4th and will feature teams coached by Ice Cube and NBA great Clyde Drexler.
Rob Gronkowski will captain Ice Cub’s team, Team Webill,” while rapper Nelly will coach Drexler’s TeamPrice.com. The announcement reads:
MONSTER ENERGY BIG3 CELEBRITY GAME
Celebrity Coach Ice Cube leads Team Webull captained by Rob Gronkowski VS Team Price.com led by Celebrity Coach Clyde Drexler and Captained by Nelly
August 21st at State Farm Arena in Atlanta
Monster Energy and the BIG3 welcome the biggest stars in sports and entertainment to participate in the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game raising money and awareness for underprivileged youth. Two teams of celebrities will go head-to-head this Sunday, followed by the league’s inaugural All-Star Game and 2022 Championship Game – the BIG3’s biggest weekend yet.
Team Webull will be coached by Ice Cube and captained by Rob Gronkowski, Four-time Super Bowl champion and Monster Energy Athlete
TeamPrice.Com will be coached by Clyde ‘The Glide’ Drexler and Captained by Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning artist, Nelly
Other Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game Participants include:
Wallo and Gillie (Barstool Sports Podcast, Million Dollaz Worth of Game)
Ozuna (Multi-Platinum, Grammy Award Winning, Sony Latin Recording Artist)
Vernon Davis (Super Bowl Champion, NFL Great)
Crissa Jackson (Former Harlem Globetrotter)
NLE Choppa (Platinum Warner Bros Recording Artist)
Matt James (The Bachelor)
Miro (AEW Wrestler)
Miky Woodz (Platinum Recording Artist)
Chris Haynes (NBA Reporter)
The Celebrity Game will be followed by the league’s inaugural BIG3 All-Star Game at 4pm EST, and BIG3 Championship Game at 5pm EST. The Celebrity Game will air on Sunday, September 4, 2022, on CBS. For Tickets and More Info go to www.BIG3.com. The event will benefit underprivileged youth.
More Trending Stories
- Rumor on CM Punk Expressing Displeasure With AEW, Some Thought He Might Almost Stay Home From Dynamite
- Update on Health of Kenny Omega and Dragon Lee After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Match Shortened For Time
- Tony Schiavone Details Meeting That Led To Recent Backstage Changes In AEW
- CM Punk References WWE Stars on AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston Reacts To Shots From Punk