Miro Set To Make Appearance For KnokX Pro During Wrestlemania Week

Rikishi’s training school, KnokX Pro in Las Vegas, has announced that Miro will appear for them during Wrestlemania week. He will be there on April 16-18. As previously reported, Miro (or Rusev) is believed to have signed with WWE after visiting the headquarters in Stamford to finalize his return.

KnoxX Pro announced: “KPE is proud to welcome home our highly esteemed special guest @tobemiro! KnokX Pro’s very own alumni from the graduating first class of 2009! We are very honored to be in the presence of God’s Favorite Champion, The Redeemer, The Best Man, The Bulgarian Brute as he celebrates with us during Mania Week in Downtown Las Vegas on Rusev Day no less! Join us as at @dlvec as we give him a warm welcome! Buy your tickets now!”