Miro On Original Pitch For Sex Addict Storyline In WWE, Learning Wrestling From John Cena

In a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Miro discussed the original pitch for his sex addict storyline in WWE, learning wrestling from John Cena, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Miro on the original pitch for the sex addict storyline in WWE: “They wanted CJ to say that I’m a sex addict. But the original pitch was that I had erectile dysfunction. They really wanted to kill me completely. I don’t think in anybody’s eyes how the babyface has erectile dysfunction and he’s somewhat of a good guy. You can’t prove that, and there’s nothing wrong with that…..but that was not the case here. There was no coming back from it. There’s absolutely no coming back from it. And I told him ‘Vince, this is gonna bury me completely.’ You already had the man that took my wife…….I just told him no, it’s a bad idea if we do the sex addict thing. So, he went for it right away. But thank god, thank god, I didn’t have erectile dysfunction as a character.”

On learning wrestling from John Cena: “I love John. I can’t be thankful enough for John for teaching me how to wrestle. And when I say that, I knew how to wrestle. But teaching me timing, the psychology, and how to listen and react to the people – having to be able to control the people the way you wanted it. That’s what John taught me. I always had a great relationship with him, and me being in AEW, I don’t think that’ll change anything. John is doing movies and is doing great. I know if I need advice, I’m pretty sure I can just text him and he will always respond because that’s how John is. John cares. People think he’s this and that, but he really cares.”

