Miro and Lana took a day out on the water, and the AEW star shared the photos online. Miro posted several pictures to his Instagram account of the two out on a boat, and you can see the photos in the below post.

Miro has been off AEW TV since AEW Full Gear due to an injured hamstring. He had been working through the injury before his match with Bryan Danielson at the November PPV.