Miro Takes Shot at WWE Over Shane McMahon’s Return

Miro, better known from his WWE days as Rusev, has a somewhat less-than-enthusiastic response to one of Raw’s big returns tonight. As reported, WWE has announced that Shane McMahon is set to return on tonight’s show.

Miro posted to his Twitter account to throw a little shade at WWE’s move, posting, “‘We want to build new talent’. Shane is back! Sums it up.” The swipe is a reference to Vince McMahon saying during the Q2 financial results call last week that WWE needed to build new stars.

WWE is also teasing the debut of a new stable on tonight’s show.