Various News: Miro Teases New Gear For This Week’s Dynamite, Latest ROH Week By Week

– Miro will have a new set of ring gear for his match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On a recent Twitch stream, Miro revealed that he wasn’t on Dynamite last week because he just didn’t have anyone to fight but said he’ll be ready for this week and will have a new look to his outfit.

“The problem is there was nobody to fight,” he said. “There was nobody to fight! But this week, this Wednesday on Dynamite. You’re gonna see your boy Miro, Kip, and Penelope versus — I don’t know who. But I know I’m gonna be in action. And I cannot wait. Also, I have new gear that I cannot wait to wear as well. Not like the last one was bad, but this one is even better. This one is even more spectacular. I can’t wait.”

– The latest episode of ROH Week By Week is online, with Quinn McKay taking a look at the results from the first Round Two matches of the ROH Pure Tournament and more: