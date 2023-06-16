Miro Says His Time Away From AEW Sucked, Didn’t Get Any Answers

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (via Fightful), Miro spoke about his time away from AEW, noting that he never got any answers about why he was away for so long. Miro returns to AEW tomorrow night on Collision for his first match since All Out last year.

He said: “It sucks. It sucks. Just looking for answers and not getting any. It’s not a good place. Not just me, but overall as a human being, when you have no answers to all these questions, it just eats you inside. I have quite a long time to eat myself. Even though I’m 260 pounds, I ate quite a bit. I’m aching to come back and to find out what’s going on and what’s happening. The answers that I’ve been looking for, I haven’t found, but what I’ve done in AEW, it’s the longest story we’ve had. Since the beginning, the arc of the character, we started with the gamer and he had to snap and destroy his best friend because he thought he was sabotaging him. To peak harder and harder and find God on his side and run with that. That was when the title got taken away and I went from God’s Favorite Champion to God’s Forsaken Champion. It’s always an arc, the Redeemer is always there. I don’t think anybody in the whole company can say about this continued growth of a character like I can. I love the storytelling, and that’s what I intend to do when I come back as The Redeemer.“