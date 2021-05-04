wrestling / News
Miro to Appear on Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts
– AEW has announced that we will be hearing from Miro on tomorrow’s special Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite. Miro’s goal is to now become a champion in AEW.
AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live on TNT tomorrow night at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Blood & Guts: The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle
* AEW Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match: SCU vs. Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jurassic Express
* Kenny Omega & MT Nakazawa vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall
* Britt Baker in action
* Miro to make a statement
* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to make an appearance
