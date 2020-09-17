Miro On His Excitement For Working With Tony Khan, What He Loves About The AEW Product

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Miro discussed his excitement for working for Tony Khan, what he loves about the AEW product, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Miro on the opportunity to work for Tony Khan in AEW: “I’m thankful to Tony Khan that we got in contact. He’s such a good dude, he’s such a great owner, and he’s so open to talk to and then creating ideas and everything. He’s around everybody. It’s not liking he’s hiding or anything like that. He has great energy and he just wants the best, which I think we all have the same agenda. We all want AEW to succeed. We are promoting ourselves of course, but we’re all in agreement that AEW – we’re already doing great and destroying NXT and all that – but now, we’re up for the big prize. And I knew they were gonna get there anyways. I’m just glad I can be along for the ride.”

On what he loves about the AEW product: “I love everybody. Everybody is so good and so different and I just can’t help but just sit down and watch the entire show. It doesn’t matter how many matches are on there, I’m just so drawn into it because it’s so fresh. It’s so fresh. It’s nothing like you’ve seen in other promotions. If you tune in, you’ll find out something new every single day. I can absolutely guarantee you that. Our people are so creative with all their in-ring and out-of-ring performances with their characters, maneuvers, psychology, and everything in between. You tune in, and you’ll see something you’ve never seen before.”