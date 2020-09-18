wrestling / News
Miro Files Trademark For His Ring Name After AEW Debut
Miro made his AEW debut on the Sept. 9 edition of Dynamite, and he’s taking things a step further to secure his ring name moving forward.
The AEW star filed to trademark his ‘Miro’ name on Sept. 13, using his first appearance on AEW Dynamite as the first use date for the name.
Wrestling Inc notes that Miro is using popular trademark lawyer Michael E. Dockins for the filing. Dockins has helped other AEW stars like Cody, FTR, and more with their own trademark filings.
Here’s the description for Miro’s trademark filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office:
“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Pants; Shirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweat shirts; Sweat shirts”
“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing on-line reviews of professional wrestling, popular culture, and video games; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, online gamer, and social media influencer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, online gamer, and social media influencer; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, online gamer, and social media influencer in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and online gaming for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20200909. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200909”
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Differences Between Working For Tony Khan And Vince McMahon, Khan’s Leadership Style In AEW
- Tessa Blanchard’s Image Seemingly Used in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Photographer Comments
- NWA Women’s Title Match Reportedly Broke Down at AEW Dynamite, Reaction Backstage
- Eddie Kingston’s Promo On A Cookie Was Reportedly A Shot At WWE