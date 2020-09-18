Miro Files Trademark For His Ring Name After AEW Debut

Miro made his AEW debut on the Sept. 9 edition of Dynamite, and he’s taking things a step further to secure his ring name moving forward.

The AEW star filed to trademark his ‘Miro’ name on Sept. 13, using his first appearance on AEW Dynamite as the first use date for the name.

Wrestling Inc notes that Miro is using popular trademark lawyer Michael E. Dockins for the filing. Dockins has helped other AEW stars like Cody, FTR, and more with their own trademark filings.

Here’s the description for Miro’s trademark filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office: