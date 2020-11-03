Miro & Trent Hype Their AEW Dynamite Match In Special Interview With Excalibur

Miro is set to battle Trent on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, with the former trying to get revenge on the latter for breaking his arcade cabinet several weeks ago.

In a special sitdown interview with AEW announcer Excalibur, Miro and Trent exchanged jabs ahead of their showdown, with Miro expressing his frustration for Trent not apologizing for breaking a valuable gift that he gave to Kip Sabian.

“It’s a sentimental gift,” Miro said. “It doesn’t matter about what the quality is behind the gift. You’re just mad because a man found love. You’re just mad at us because we’re multi-talented people….and all you care about is wrestling. That’s all you know, Trent. You still had the opportunity to say I’m sorry, and you could have looked me in the eyes and said ‘I’m sorry’ and it was by mistake, but you didnt do that. Instead, you went and said ‘I’m not sorry.'”

Excalibur also pushed the fact that Trent has had a tough summer with the Parking Lot Brawl and his mom’s van being vandalized. Eventually, the interview broke down and both competitors starting yelling back and forth, which led to Excalibur muting their mics.

You can watch the full interview below.