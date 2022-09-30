wrestling / News

Miro Vents Frustration With AEW Absences On Twitter

September 30, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW Rampage Miro Image Credit: AEW/Twitter

After social media comments about his absences from AEW Dynamite, Miro took to Twitter this past week with a few succinctly-frustrated posts to reveal his feelings regarding the situation between himself and AEW. The wrestler has only appeared in a pair of matches for the company in the last four months, despite a four-year contract extension being signed with AEW earlier this past year. You can find the original tweets below.

