Miro Vents Frustration With AEW Absences On Twitter

After social media comments about his absences from AEW Dynamite, Miro took to Twitter this past week with a few succinctly-frustrated posts to reveal his feelings regarding the situation between himself and AEW. The wrestler has only appeared in a pair of matches for the company in the last four months, despite a four-year contract extension being signed with AEW earlier this past year. You can find the original tweets below.

Nobody has the balls https://t.co/TtiAHjEkAR — Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 28, 2022