wrestling / News
Miro Vents Frustration With AEW Absences On Twitter
September 30, 2022 | Posted by
After social media comments about his absences from AEW Dynamite, Miro took to Twitter this past week with a few succinctly-frustrated posts to reveal his feelings regarding the situation between himself and AEW. The wrestler has only appeared in a pair of matches for the company in the last four months, despite a four-year contract extension being signed with AEW earlier this past year. You can find the original tweets below.
Nobody has the balls https://t.co/TtiAHjEkAR
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 28, 2022
You don’t even have the balls to @ me. https://t.co/YIaIWQY67i
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Speaking With Vince McMahon Before Signing With AEW, First Meeting With Tony Khan
- Melina Weighs In On the Negative Stigma Around the Diva Era
- Backstage Rumor on When WWE Will Reveal the White Rabbit
- Brian Gewirtz Recalls How Vince McMahon Would Repeatedly Fine Michael Cole for Saying ‘Now’