Miro Explains Why the Interim AEW World Title Match at Forbidden Door Was ‘Beneath’ Him

Miro says he wasn’t terribly interested in being part of the interim AEW World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, as it was “beneath” him. The AEW star, who was part of the All-Atlantic Championship four-way match at the PPV, recently spoke with WhatCulture and explained that the title is unimportant until CM Punk returns and it gets uniifed with the “real” title.

“I know I’m a World Champion material,” Miro said (per Wrestling Inc). “I know I’m in that class. I know I’m the best in AEW and it’s not going to be long before I become the World Heavyweight Title holder.”

He continued, “[Jon Moxley vs Hiroshi Tanahashi] is beneath me, man, that’s a secondary title. That’s not what I care about. If I would’ve cared, I would’ve put myself in that battle royal, I would’ve won it all, and I would’ve gone for the Interim Championship. But until the real champion is back, that [CM] Punk guy that broke his foot or whatever he did — something broke in his body — until he comes back, I beat him for the title, then it wouldn’t matter. I wasn’t interested in charity titles.”

Moxley won the interim title at Forbidden Door and will be, assuming he remains champion, unifying it against CM Punk when the latter returns from injury. There’s no word on when Punk might return to the ring.