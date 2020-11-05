AEW News: Miro Wins Singles Debut on Dynamite, Team Taz Says They’ll Be at Full Gear

Miro was victorious in his singles debut on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The AEW star defeated Trent? on tonight’s episode, which was the go-home show for Full Gear. You can see a couple of GIFs from the match below:

– Taz promised that his alliance will be at Full Gear this weekend, calling Cody and Darby Allin “spoiled and entitled” and promising that he, Brian Cage, and Ricky Stark would make their presence felt at the show: