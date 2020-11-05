wrestling / News
AEW News: Miro Wins Singles Debut on Dynamite, Team Taz Says They’ll Be at Full Gear
Miro was victorious in his singles debut on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The AEW star defeated Trent? on tonight’s episode, which was the go-home show for Full Gear. You can see a couple of GIFs from the match below:
Never mention @sueshulo ever again said @trentylocks. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/ERT2ELU2KJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020
What a fight! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/ROiypAxx07
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020
– Taz promised that his alliance will be at Full Gear this weekend, calling Cody and Darby Allin “spoiled and entitled” and promising that he, Brian Cage, and Ricky Stark would make their presence felt at the show:
#TeamTaz @OfficialTaz, @MrGMSI_BCage & @starkmanjones said that there WILL be an FTW presence this Saturday at #AEWFullGear. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on TNT. pic.twitter.com/mDKJc1IkD5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020
