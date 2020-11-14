Miro Recalls Build To WrestleMania 31 Match With John Cena, His Memorable Tank Entrance

In a recent edition of Talk is Jericho, Miro discussed the build to his WrestleMania 31 match with John Cena, his memorable tank entrance, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Miro on the build to his WrestleMania 31 match against John Cena: “Thank god for CJ, she remembers everything. She reminded me that originally we were supposed to work Cena at SummerSlam instead of WrestleMania. But I think [Daniel] Bryan hurt his head or his neck or whatever it was, and he was out. That moved everything to me and Cena at Mania. But they had a plan. They had a plan and that was the good thing about WWE – they had a plan and they stuck to it, which it paid off. You protect me for so long, and I think one time, it was me and Jake [Hager] actually – we had a pay-per-view match and Vince didn’t want me to lose at all – no pins, no submissions, nothing. But they couldn’t figure out a way out of the match, and I had to hit with him a flag and it was a DQ. It counted against me losing. I remember Vince getting up from his chair – I was told that from the producer – and goes up to him and said ‘Thank you for fucking up the kid’s career’ or something like that. That didn’t mean anything because the producer goes out later that night and was like ‘I was just kidding’ [laughs]. You know how it is.

“I don’t know if it was mixup or whatever, but then we worked and got to Royal Rumble where I got second after Roman was there. We were in Philly in everyone was chanting my name, but they were chanting just because they didn’t like Roman. I knew that. Then the Rock came in and they finally threw me out, and backstage, we started working with Cena on the backstage interview, and we kind of butted heads. We started ever since then, and I think that was the most blessed time of my career. You know – you’ve worked John and he’s so good, man. He’s just so good. What’s your four moves – this, this, and this, and I’ll see you there…..he always makes it good. It doesn’t matter if there are 5,000 people, 10,000, or 80,000 – he will make it good, he will work hard, and at the end of the day, everybody is gonna be loving him.”

On his tank entrance at WrestleMania 31: “Me and CJ, we were always just messing around in our minds thinking what if we have an army and we have the flag and the anthem and the guns and the tank. We were just talking amongst ourselves. I don’t know if we just manifested it, but then three days before WrestleMania, they call us to go to the stadium for rehearsal. We go, they didn’t want to let us in the stadium because I didn’t have credentials…..but we get there and I see this tank, and I’m like ‘That’s pretty cool.’ They’re like ‘This is for you.’ I’m like ‘Get the fuck out of here.’ My friend hit me and he’s like ‘They’re looking for Russian soldiers for your entrance, they’re looking for extras.’ He sends me the ad or whatever it was…….it was just a beautiful moment.

“In the tank, I was kind of upset because the tank left before the cue – it was supposed to be my music, then the tank, and that didn’t happen. I was like ‘Wait, wait!’ But nobody waits, and then the tank moved. I remember I was gonna take my sweet time because I wanna live in this moment. When I got to that tank and got up, I just stared at everybody. It’s like you’ve made it in a sense. This is my moment and this is what I’ve lived for. Then the match happened, and just seeing my mom and dad in the front crying and being so happy……that was my first WrestleMania and I’ll remember it forever. It was fantastic.

