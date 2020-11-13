Miro On WWE Changing Finish In His Last Match, Vince McMahon’s Response, Having Backstage Heat For Leaked Wedding Photos

In a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, Miro discussed WWE changing the finish in his last match with the company, how Vince McMahon responded backstage, he and Lana getting heat for their leaked wedding photos, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Miro on WWE changing the finish in his last match with the company: “The last match I had on TV – I knew that was my last match. It was me and Humberto [Carrillo] against Garza and Bobby [Lashley]. The match started, and we were supposed to go over. The next thing you know, I’m losing. The next thing you know, Garza is beating me – not Bobby, which is the feud, it’s the other guy. I already have no wins against these people, so it doesn’t matter. I’m a professional, cool, whatever you wanna do, that’s what we do. So then comes the finish, the rollup, and the instruction for him to leave the ring. The ref goes to his ear, and the next thing you know, Angel goes up to the corner and raises his hand while I’m in the ring in the rollup. I turn around in the back of my eye and I see what’s happening – I just charged him and beat the fuck out of him. I saw him there and my eyes turned red. I knew what they were trying to do. I went there and started clubbing him and he rolled out, and I broke Joey Mercury’s rule, which is if you’re a babyface and you lose, you never raise your hand. But I so wanted to stick up to everybody and say I don’t care who wins or loses because I am Miro. I just raised my hands and that was it.”

On what Vince McMahon told him after the match: “I came to the back and Vince said he was gonna give me a bonus because ‘Oh, they were trying to bury you out there, you really took care of yourself.’ He’s like ‘This is exactly what I needed to say, you were very aggressive, good stuff.’ That was my bonus.”

On why his big push was scrapped and he and Lana getting backstage heat over leaked wedding photos: “I have no idea. I’ve never had heat with anybody. I remember the one time I had heat was about the wedding, but that was not our fault either……when me and CJ [Lana] got engaged. They said we leaked the pictures, which is not true at all. We were in an angle – me and Summer Rae against Lana and [Dolph Ziggler]. We did get engaged, but she sent that picture to the office and to some of the girls. It’s the happiest day of her life – she’s getting engaged. Somebody leaks that, and they blame her, they blame me, and I do jobs for six months. Our story gets canceled that night we were in Chicago – I remember it because I was supposed to win the IC title and they nixed it that night. When I talked to Vince it was like ‘Well, TMZ is like CNN is like world news, everybody knows it’s true.’ I’m like what? CJ did nothing for a long time, and I was doing jobs for forever.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Talk Is Jericho with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.