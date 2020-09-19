wrestling / News

Mission Pro Wrestling Results 9.18.20: Thunder Rosa Defends NWA Women’s Title, More

September 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Mission Pro Wrestling held their Hell Hath No Fury show on Friday night, featuring Thunder Rosa defending the NWA World Women’s Title and more. You can see the full results below per Fightful:

– Avery Taylor def. Alexa Garcia

– Madi Wrenkowski def. Red Velvet

– Promise Braxton and Killa Kate def. Jenna Lynn and Vert Vixen

– Big Swole def. La Rosa Negra

– Elayna Black def. Raychell Rose

– Jenna Van Muscles def. Rok-C

– NWA World Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) def. Lindsay Snow

