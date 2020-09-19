Mission Pro Wrestling Results 9.18.20: Thunder Rosa Defends NWA Women’s Title, More

– Mission Pro Wrestling held their Hell Hath No Fury show on Friday night, featuring Thunder Rosa defending the NWA World Women’s Title and more. You can see the full results below per Fightful:

– Avery Taylor def. Alexa Garcia

– Madi Wrenkowski def. Red Velvet

– Promise Braxton and Killa Kate def. Jenna Lynn and Vert Vixen

– Big Swole def. La Rosa Negra

– Elayna Black def. Raychell Rose

Another big W for @ElaynaBlack over @ItsRaychellRose in a tough match. If these two aren’t on your radar, make sure they are!@MissionProWres #HellHathNoFury pic.twitter.com/4fwMU8KwYK — Chris Moertl (@Chris_Moertl73) September 19, 2020

– Jenna Van Muscles def. Rok-C

– NWA World Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) def. Lindsay Snow