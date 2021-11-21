wrestling / News
Mission Pro Wrestling Sea to Shining Sea Results 11.20.21: Thunder Rosa Wins in Headliner
– Mission Pro Wrestling was in action for its Sea To Shining Sea event yesterday (Nov. 20). The event was held at Southern Star Brewing Company in Conroe, Texas. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:
* Amber Rodriguez beat Ki Vibez.
* Rache Chanel defeated Zeda Zhang.
* JP Harlow was victorious over Matt Vandagriff.
* Jennacide beat Ashley D’Amboise.
* KiLynn King won over The WOAD.
* Jazmin Allure beat Skye Blue
* MPW Tag Team Championships: The Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade) (c) beat Big Mama & Riley Matthews to retain their titles.
* MPW Championship: Holidead (c) beat Madi Wrenkowski to keep her title.
* Thunder Rosa beat Laynie Luck.
You an also check out some images and a clip from Thunder Rosa from last night’s Mission Pro Wrestling event below:
We are ready for #MPWSeatoShiningSea!! #MPWWatchParty!
Watch on @TitleMatchWN TONIGHT starting at 7:30 pm CST! #missionpro #missionprowrestling pic.twitter.com/2wdvvZpmut
— Mission Pro Wrestling (@MissionProWres) November 21, 2021
Thank you so much to @thunderrosa22 and tough women of @MissionProWres for the unbelievable show last night! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/cUlA3JmiS5
— Southern Star BrewCo (@SouthernStarBC) November 21, 2021
When I’m Texas and hanging out With my rival @LaynieLuck offer a @SouthernStarBC boomshell blonde amd give her a good old @steveaustinBSR stunner to celebrate a good time #MPWSeatoShiningSea @MissionProWres pic.twitter.com/pDmuK8Cy8K
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) November 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Sasha Banks Revealed She Was At Eddie Guerrero Tribute Show When She Learned He Passed Away
- Charlotte Flair Comments On Complaints That Female Wrestlers Don’t Get Enough Time In WWE
- Bret Hart on How Long It Took Him to Get Back Into Top Shape After WrestleMania 12
- Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Is Big On The ‘Rip The Band-Aid Off’ Mentality