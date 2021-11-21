wrestling / News

Mission Pro Wrestling Sea to Shining Sea Results 11.20.21: Thunder Rosa Wins in Headliner

November 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mission Pro Wrestling Sea to Shining Sea

– Mission Pro Wrestling was in action for its Sea To Shining Sea event yesterday (Nov. 20). The event was held at Southern Star Brewing Company in Conroe, Texas. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Amber Rodriguez beat Ki Vibez.
* Rache Chanel defeated Zeda Zhang.
* JP Harlow was victorious over Matt Vandagriff.
* Jennacide beat Ashley D’Amboise.
* KiLynn King won over The WOAD.
* Jazmin Allure beat Skye Blue
* MPW Tag Team Championships: The Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade) (c) beat Big Mama & Riley Matthews to retain their titles.
* MPW Championship: Holidead (c) beat Madi Wrenkowski to keep her title.
* Thunder Rosa beat Laynie Luck.

You an also check out some images and a clip from Thunder Rosa from last night’s Mission Pro Wrestling event below:

