Mission Pro Wrestling Silver Bells Results: Seven-Way Gauntlet Match To Crown No. 1 Contender
Mission Pro Wrestling and Hybrid School of Wrestling held its “Silver Bells” event at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs in San Antonio, Texas on December 11. The show aired on Title Match Network, and here are the quick results (via WrestlingwithDemons.com):
* Pre-Show: Casey Blackrose won a 4-Way Match over Johnny Rocket, Jess E. James, and Chip Garrison
* Rache Chanel defeated Joey Gonzo
* Ms. Michel and David Kidd defeated Ki Vibez and Branden Vice
* 7-Way Elimination Gauntlet Match for No. 1 Contender for MPW Title: La Rosa Negra defeated Jasmin Allure, Sadie Lee Moss, Nikita Knight, Kayla Sparks, Ashley D’Amboise, and Jennacide
* MPW Tag Team Titles: The Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade) defeated Heather Monroe and Ray Lyn to retain the titles
* Madi Wrenkowski defeated Lady Frost
* Thunder Rosa and Anakin Rosa defeated Mighty Mayra and J.P. Harlow
* MPW Title: Holidead defeated Black Widow to retain the title
