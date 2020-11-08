Mission Pro Wrestling Tournament Out of Hell Results: MPW Title Finals Set

Mission Pro Wrestling held their ‘Tournament Out of Hell’ event last night at Pinballz Kingdom in Buda, Texas. Lacey Ryan and La Rosa Negra both advanced to the MPW title tournament finals on December 11. Here are the results, via Fightful:

* MPW Title Tournament First Round: Madi Wrenkowski def. Jenna Lynn

* MPW Title Tournament First Round: Raychell Rose def. Vanity

* MPW Title Tournament First Round: La Rosa Negra def. Heidi Howitzer

* MPW Title Tournament First Round: Lacey Ryan pinned Vert Vixen

* Thunder Rosa def. Ray Lyn

* JennaCide def. The W.O.A.D.

* MPW Title Tournament Semi-Final: La Rosa Negra def. Madi Wrenkowski

* MPW Title Tournament Semi-Final: Lacey Ryan def. Raychell Rose

I may not have won tonight, or have full use of my left arm anymore, but I still took @LaAbusadoradePR on a drive-thru the Golden Arches. #MPWOutOfHell pic.twitter.com/IvRtXaVNfR — Heidi Howitzer (@ThundrdomeStyle) November 7, 2020