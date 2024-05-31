wrestling / News

Missy Hyatt Reveals She Once Dated Jim Ross, Says He ‘Rocked Her World’

May 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jim Ross AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

In an interview with Cafe de Rene (via Wrestling Inc), Missy Hyatt revealed that she dated Jim Ross for a couple of years after the passing of his wife Jan back in 2017. In case you were wondering how things went, Hyatt said that Good Ol Jr “rocked my world.”

She said: “Me and Jim dated for a couple of years. About two years after his wife passed away, we dated for almost two years. So, yeah. I rocked his world. [And] he’s rocked my world.

Bah gawd.

