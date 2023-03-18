Missy Hyatt Says She Was Originally Supposed To Be Randy Savage’s Valet

Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth made an unforgettable pair on WWE TV, but Missy Hyatt says that she was originally set to be Savage’s valet. Hyatt was recently a guest on GAW TV and said that the original plan was to have her accompany Savage to the ring, which changed at Savage’s insistence.

“I was originally supposed to be his valet,” Hyatt said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I sent my photos to George Scott who was in the booker in — it was WWF at the time … He was like, ‘We want you to be Randy Poffo’s valet,’ and it was really Randy Savage.”

She continued, “And when Randy found out he was getting a valet or a manager, he was like — he wanted his wife to do it because he was cheap with the money.”

Hyatt was best known for her time in WCW but also appeared for WCCW, the Universal Wrestling Federation, and ECW. She had a very brief run in WWE in 1987 hosting a “Missy’s Manor” segment, but left the role and went back to the UWF.