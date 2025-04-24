Mistico Has Been Cleared To Wrestle, Even With An Arm Brace

In the latest edition of CMLL Informa (via Fightful), Mistico announced that he has been cleared to wrestle after suffering a partially torn right tricep and a ligament injury in his right ankle. He wore an arm brace during the interview, but says he will be able to wrestle anyway. He will return on the next edition of CMLL Domingo Familiar to celebrate The Day of the Kids.

He will team with Mascara Dorada and Neon to take on Los Depredadores (Volador Jr., Rugido & Magnus) in the main event.