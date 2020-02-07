wrestling / News
Mistico Expected To Miss 2-3 Months After Surgery
February 7, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that CMLL star Mistico will be out for two to three months after having surgery to repair a loose screw in his leg. He was hit by a car while on a motorcycle in 2014 and had two broken bones in his leg as a result. A rod with two screws was implanted in the leg, but eventually one of the screws got loose.
