Mistico Expected To Miss 2-3 Months After Surgery

February 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL Mistico

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that CMLL star Mistico will be out for two to three months after having surgery to repair a loose screw in his leg. He was hit by a car while on a motorcycle in 2014 and had two broken bones in his leg as a result. A rod with two screws was implanted in the leg, but eventually one of the screws got loose.

